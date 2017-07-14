In an interview with FOX Sports, Sasha Banks spoke about the evolution and growth of women’s wrestling and her role in it. Here are highlights:

On men previously getting more time to wrestle than women: “They had, what, 15 (minutes)? And I was so jealous, I was thinking, I want to prove I can do that. And I was watching that match and thinking hell yeah, I can do this and we can go somewhere. So then it was proving to Triple H that we can have these incredible matches, and be a woman, and perform.”

On her reaction to getting called up: “I was so nervous. Becky (Lynch) and Charlotte were so excited to get called up but I was like, no, we have something so special down in NXT. We were so spoiled and the fans were just too good to us.”

On why fan connected with the women’s evolution movement: “I think it’s all because of that connection. We have to go with what’s going on in the universe. I felt like if we just still doing what we were doing, ‘Divas’, I felt like it wouldn’t really relate and the fans would have been like, ‘well if other women in sports are doing it, why can’t they?’ They’ve (women) just been taking over and we had to go with the times and evolve. And here we are in this women’s evolution.”