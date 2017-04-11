– Sasha Banks has teased the possibility of moving to Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup tonight. The (as of now) Raw star replied to the below Instagram post from Naomi in which the Smackdown Women’s Champion said that Alexa Bliss, who just moved to Raw, will “shine” there.

Sasha’s reply read, “Imma show you what I’m made of boo!” She also posted to her own Instagram account with a Boston-associated hashtag, the site of tonight’s Smackdown:

I'm going to miss snatching you bald #2feet @alexa_bliss_wwe_ show 'em what #smackdown is made of?? A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT