Sasha Banks Tweets About Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Asuka, More
Sasha Banks held a Twitter Q&A yesterday while touring Australia and New Zealand. Highlights are below.
Headed over to my signing I have time for a quick Q&A using the #LegitBossNZ
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
Is Alexa Bliss the best wrestler in the world?
BLOCKED https://t.co/a7MpQpWv8x
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
Thoughts on SD Live Women’s Champ Naomi?
Queen of Glow! https://t.co/Z0TiVPKiBN
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
How do you feel not being with your mom Bayley at the Mae Young classic?
Honestly broke my heart not being there. https://t.co/fJv0xQxAcr
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
Can you please dethrone Asuka and take the NXT title back?
Yes I can https://t.co/pB1t5n5sQD
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
Thoughts on Sasha banks:
G.O.A.T https://t.co/SevfVT7ylP
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017
What’s your thoughts on 4HW [Four Horsewomen] Vs the 4HW at the mae young classic?
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017