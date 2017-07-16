Sasha Banks held a Twitter Q&A yesterday while touring Australia and New Zealand. Highlights are below.

Headed over to my signing I have time for a quick Q&A using the #LegitBossNZ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017

Is Alexa Bliss the best wrestler in the world?

Thoughts on SD Live Women’s Champ Naomi?

How do you feel not being with your mom Bayley at the Mae Young classic?

Honestly broke my heart not being there. https://t.co/fJv0xQxAcr — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 15, 2017

Can you please dethrone Asuka and take the NXT title back?

Thoughts on Sasha banks:

What’s your thoughts on 4HW [Four Horsewomen] Vs the 4HW at the mae young classic?