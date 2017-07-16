wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Tweets About Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Asuka, More

July 16, 2017

Sasha Banks held a Twitter Q&A yesterday while touring Australia and New Zealand. Highlights are below.

Is Alexa Bliss the best wrestler in the world?

Thoughts on SD Live Women’s Champ Naomi?

How do you feel not being with your mom Bayley at the Mae Young classic?

Can you please dethrone Asuka and take the NXT title back?

Thoughts on Sasha banks:

What’s your thoughts on 4HW [Four Horsewomen] Vs the 4HW at the mae young classic?

