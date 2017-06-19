– Sasha Banks recently spoke with Rappler, here are the highlights…

On Billie Kay & Peyton Royce Being Called Up To The Main roster: “I think the next woman that should be called up should be Peyton Royce. I think she’s an incredible wrestler, she has a heart of gold, and she trains really, really hard. I also love Billie Kay, and I think they’re doing a great job right now in NXT, being the iconic duo.”

On Billie Kay & Peyton Royce as an Act: “They kinda remind me of the BFFs: Charlotte, myself, and Summer Rae,” she said. “They’re very entertaining, and I think if they just keep doing what they’re doing, and keep showing that they want to be the best. The possibilities for them on the main roster are endless.”

On Bobby Roode: “I just watch that guy, and that guy looks like a star,” Banks said. “He’s incredible. I’ve been to NXT TakeOver and saw his entrance live, and I’m just like, wow, this guy’s amazing. He’ll do glorious things on the main roster. I hope he gets called up very soon.”