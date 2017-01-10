wrestling / News

Schedule of NJPW on AXS TV Airing WrestleKingdom 11

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– AXS TV has finalized their four-part WrestleKingdom 11 television event. The matches in each hour-long episode will be shown in their entirety with limited commercial interruption when possible.

Jan. 13
* IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match – Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega

Jan. 20
* IWGP Intercontinental Championship – Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* IWGP Tag Championship Match – Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Chaos vs. G.B.H.

Jan. 27
* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship – David Finlay, Ricochet & Satoshi Kojima vs. Los Ingobernable de Japon vs. Bullet Club vs. Chaos
* NEVER Openweight Championship – Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto

Feb. 3
* Special Match – Cody vs. Juice Robinson
* IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship – The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship – KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi

