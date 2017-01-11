– Here is the updated schedule of events in the San Antonio area during Royal Rumble weekend…

FRIDAY 1/27 – River City Wrestling – Turner Club, 5555 Duffek Dr in Kirby (San Antonio), Texas

* Jeff Jarrett challenging for the RCW Championship against titleholder Michael Faith and Brandon Groom.

* Katie Forbes defending her Women’s Championship against Santana Garrett

* Swoggle vs. the gigantic Paul Titan

* LAX (Hernandez & Homicide) vs. The Arrow Club vs. “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & Joey Spector

* WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke vs. a mystery opponent in a Legends Division Match

* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Noelle Foley signing before the show.

FRIDAY 1/27 – EVOLVE 76 (Airing live on FloSlam)

* Chris Hero vs. an opponent of his choice.

* EVOLVE Tag Team champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

* Matt Riddle vs. ACH

* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid

* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa

* Plus more to be announced with Chris Dickinson, Darby Allin.

SATURDAY 1/28 – EVOLVE 77 – 2 PM CST (Airing live on FloSlam)

* EVOLVE champion Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Jeff Cobb

* Chris Hero’s Final Match: Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* No DQ Match: Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid

* Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Jason Kincaid, Peter Kaasa, Chris Dickinson, Jaka plus more to be announced

SATURDAY 1/28 – WWE NXT Takeover: San Antonio

SUNDAY 1/29 – 2 PM at the Ringside with Jim Ross – San Antonio (live one-man stand up show) at the Improv-San Antonio Rivercenter 849 East Commerce in downtown San Antonio. Hear some great stories from the legendary Jim Ross about his time and travels in the wrestling industry. Then head over to the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome which is within walking distance of the Improv. For information, call (210) 229-1420. The VIP event meet & greet begins at 12 p.m. and doors open to the general public at 2 p.m. with a start time of 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.rivercentercomedyclub.com

SUNDAY 1/29 – 2017 WWE Royal Rumble – The Alamodome

