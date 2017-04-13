– Jim Ross, Triple H, and Scott Hall talked in a recent Beyond the Ring segment on the WWE Network about the infamous 2002 ‘plane ride from hell’ incident. Some highlights are below:

Triple H on the situation when the plane landed: “I remember distinctly Michael Hayes being very upset at the fact that his ponytail was gone. I remember [Sean Waltman] thinking it was extremely funny because he was the one that had cut it off. I remember Scott being involved in that. It was out of control and control was right around the corner.”

Ross on the incident: “It was a bunch of guys making a lot of money, and a few millionaires on the flight, they were acting like they were on a ninth grade field trip to the zoo. We had a full bar just like you would have on any flight, except they weren’t paying for it. I remember doing RAW after this ‘plane ride from hell’ and I had to call [Hall] at home and let him go.”

Hall on not remembering the whole thing: “I took pills to sleep on a plane. Yeah, some bad things happened. That whole trip was just kind of a blur of pills and booze.”

On asking to be let go: “I was so unhappy, I said, ‘Cool, effective immediately?’ and they said, ‘Well, if that’s what you want.’ I said, ‘Well, you’re the one calling me.’ It wasn’t fun, so the money starts to mean less. It’s like, ‘I can be miserable at home. I don’t need to be on the road and be miserable.’ That’s the way it ended.”