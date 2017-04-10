– Scott Hall is headed to Wildkat Wrestling. Luke Hawx’s promotion announced on Monday that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear at the company’s debut in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena. The show takes place on June 10th.

Hall discussed the company’s momentum in a video posted to the site and says they’re making a big jump by running a show in Philly. Also set for the show are Bestia 666, Stevie Richards, Luke Hawx, Blk Jeez, Matt Lancie, Devon (Crowbar) Storm, Homicide, Steve Anthony, Socorro, Ruby Raze, Buku Dao, J.Spade and more.