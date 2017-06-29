– Scott Steiner recently took part in a media conference call to promote Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV. Here are the highlights, courtesy of wrestlinginc.com…

On His Past Incident With Hulk Hogan’s Wife That Led To Him Being Banned From the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony: “Well I had to get a, you know, I had my lawyer call the police department because he tried to get me arrested for assault,” said Steiner. “You know, threatened his life, I mean, you know that’s a serious, that carries 15-20 years. And of course WWE takes the word of a racist. You know and puts my picture all over the entrances like I’m going to go there. You know, so, no, nothing ever came of it,” said Steiner (photo here). “Other than the fact that, you know, Hogan shows what a coward he really is. Lucky it happened at an airport where it had all the cameras so, you know, it was easy to prove my innocence.”

On If He Thinks Hulk Hogan Cam Redeem Himself: “I don’t know man, the guy, you have the tapes, he’s racist,” Steiner remarked. “You know what you’ve got to go watch is, go Google it, is when he was on the stand with a stupid a– bandanna. What kangaroo court allowed a guy to testify with a bandanna on but then he talks about the size of his p—s. It’s hilarious. I mean, I don’t have to say it, he humiliated himself. I don’t care anything about Hulk Hogan, he’s a piece of garbage.”