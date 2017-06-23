– Impact Wrestling has announced that Scott Steiner will be doing an “Unauthorized, Unsanctioned and Uncensored” media call promoting Slammiversary on June 28th. The interview will be done via a thirty-minute teleconference, with Steiner set to talk about the following topics:

* Slammiversary

* Impact on Pop

* The Impact World Title picture

* His longtime hatred for JB, Jeremy Borash

* The University of Michigan

* “Freaks around the world”

* “Crazy YouTube videos”

* “Bench press and bikinis”

* “Pushups and prima donnas”

* “All things Waffle House”

Slammiversary takes place on July 2nd.