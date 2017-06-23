wrestling / News
Scott Steiner to Conduct “Unauthorized, Uncensored” Media Call Promoting Slammiversary
June 23, 2017
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Scott Steiner will be doing an “Unauthorized, Unsanctioned and Uncensored” media call promoting Slammiversary on June 28th. The interview will be done via a thirty-minute teleconference, with Steiner set to talk about the following topics:
* Slammiversary
* Impact on Pop
* The Impact World Title picture
* His longtime hatred for JB, Jeremy Borash
* The University of Michigan
* “Freaks around the world”
* “Crazy YouTube videos”
* “Bench press and bikinis”
* “Pushups and prima donnas”
* “All things Waffle House”
Slammiversary takes place on July 2nd.