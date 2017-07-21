In an interview with Total Wrestling Magazine, Sean Mooney spoke about working with Andre the Giant, seeing the rise of The Undertaker and more. Here are highlights:

On working with Andre the Giant: “Well, Andre didn’t like to fly a lot so they had a customised van built for him. They put a gigantic captain’s chair in the middle of it. Timmy White was a referee at the time and he was basically assigned to take care of Andre. If people ran into Andre in person, if he liked you he was the nicest person in the world. For some reason he liked me and I got along with him really well. It was kind of a snap decision; either he did or he didn’t like you. He would be in a terminal at an airport waiting for a flight and he wouldn’t even look at people. They would come up to him and try to get his autograph and try and talk to him, but you have to imagine he had been gawked at his entire life. People weren’t always very nice about it, he was at the point where he’d turn it off and not engage. People were really nasty about it. So Timmy would run cover, but every once in a while there would be somebody who’d push a little too far. You didn’t want an angry giant. I remember he came to Stamford one time, they always stayed at a hotel there. Some of the crew guys that had gotten somewhat friendly with him went back to the hotel and they were in the bar drinking. Nobody could keep up with Andre, it just was impossible. There’s no human being who could do that. These guys thought they could.”

On why people respect The Undertaker and John Cena: “You can always tell how good not just a performer is but how they conduct themselves with how long they last in the WWE. Mark coming in was very gracious to have that opportunity. He was this tremendous athlete, you could tell. The way he conducted himself through the years, same along the lines of John Cena, I’ve never heard a bad word about Mark. I’ve never heard a bad word about Cena from all the people that work with him. That just shows, for them to last in that company, you have to have all of that. It’s not just being a great performer, you also have to respect the people and conduct yourself in a certain way.”

On the rise of the Undertaker in WWE: “I think when he first came in he was a very young man at the time. He’d done a lot of work before but not at that level. It took him a while to really get a hold of that character, but once he did there was no stopping him. I think it still remains as one of the greatest gimmicks ever. I remember the reaction that he would get when he would come into the arena. When the lights went out you could hear the gasp because people knew what was coming. If you were thinking about a character where you’re going to call him The Undertaker, you’d think he was going to be this dastardly heel. Look how that turned out, he’s beloved by fans. It’s one of those things where you never really know how people are going to react to something.”