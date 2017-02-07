– Sean Waltman recently appeared on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, here are the highlights…

Chyna turned down fighting Laila Ali because she knew she would lose: “When Chyna was working for New Japan, [Antonio] Inoki was trying to set up a fight between her and Laila Ali, she [Chyna] was his protege. She was Inoki’s protege… she had some grappling skills, but not like that. She knew that it wasn’t a good idea.”

If Joanie would have had a shot against Laila: “No, come on…Laila Ali was the best female boxer in the world, Joanie knew. She was like, ‘no way, it ain’t happening.’ She was realistic about it.”

Boxers vs. wrestlers: “Someone’s fighting all their life and then someone picks it up, with a year’s training, it’s just different, man. Before the MMA days, if you want to know what happens, look at Gene LeBell vs. Milo Savage. That was probably, that was the first. Gene beat him, handily.”

Why Chyna fought Joey Buttafuoco: “She went in there and fought Joey Buttafuoco in that celebrity boxing thing. She did great because he was out there trying to kick the living s–t out of her. He was kind of a piece of s–t, and she had very little training. Yeah, she had no idea what she was doing, her manager talked her into it. You know what she got out of it? Being allowed to be a presenter at the Billboard Music Awards… yeah, it was bulls–t.”