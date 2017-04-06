– Sean Waltman talked about the events coming out of WrestleMania 33 on the latest episode of X-Pac 12360. Some highlights and the video are below:

On Undertaker’s last match: “It never even occurred to me as we were talking (Backstage at the Hall of Fame) and I still don’t think it. I still think he’s coming back. I’m sticking by that… He’s going to go in, he’s going to have that surgery (Hip replacement) and he’s going to feel good and he’s going to go, one, two, (Kick out of pin motion) not today!”

On the Big Show being upset after the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: “Before the thing was even over Big Show had a bunch of guys that were in the Battle Royal back in the back and he was going off… I think it was over the stuff with him and Strowman. Because they had a moment there and I think the moment got taken from them too quick.”