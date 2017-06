– During the most recent edition of X-Pac 12360, Sean Waltman spoke about the finish to the women’s MITB match. He was not a fan…

It felt like they took a big giant crap on it, to be honest with you. And here’s the thing, we can blame anything or anyone and point fingers. But, when it comes to these things; it’s Vince McMahon, that’s where the buck stops. That’s just the way it is.