– Sean Waltman spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On what caused him to leave WWF after his first run: “Well, things were really tough in WWE at that time. Money was really, really bad. There were often times when we didn’t draw at the arena. If we got $200 for expenses on the road, we wouldn’t get anything on our paycheck, Raj. So when I was in LA, when I was out here in LA recuperating from an injury and training with some friends out here in Global Gym, I went and visited Barry Bloom about some movie roles. And Barry Bloom, Jesse Ventura’s agent originally, that’s where he told me Eric [Bischoff] was in charge of WCW and they were starting to throw a lot of money around. That set the whole ball rolling, that meeting. I got Scott [Hall] on the phone right there. That set all of that in motion. So when I’m hearing that I could make three-times, four-times, the money I was making and work half the dates, I mean, what would you do?”

On how different wrestling may have been today if he hadn’t made that call: “That’s exactly right. That one meeting with Barry Bloom. When I had Jesse Ventura on recently on X-Pac 1,2,360 on AfterBuzz TV, I actually told him, ‘you have no idea, the actual, direct influence you had in the whole Monday Night Wars situation, the big wrestling boom and guaranteed money for the guys.’ And it was because he, it was Jesse’s agent, Barry Bloom, who became everybody else’s. He was all of our agents, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, myself, Hunter, actually, Eric himself at one time. Eric told me he wouldn’t piss on him if he saw him on fire now. Yeah, no, he does not like Barry now. Here’s the thing he said and I understand Eric being upset. And I understand both sides of it. Apparently, Barry promised Eric that he would never play his clients, play WWF against WCW. But, here’s the thing. He had no choice. Like, he has a fiduciary responsibility to his clients, not WCW. He can’t possibly live up to that promise and honor his fiduciary responsibility.”

On whether Bischoff released him to get at Hall and Nash: “That was part of it. We talked about that [recently]. He has a completely different take on it and I understand where he’s coming from too. The thing is, I never actually signed a contract with WCW. Ever. No, I worked the whole time on a deal memo, which is the same. I mean, it just says, it’s just a general outline of the main terms of the agreement.”

On why he started his podcast: “I did a show on Cowhead TV down in Florida when I was doing a radio show down there with Cowhead and it went well. There were a lot of reasons why I quit doing it at that point. But I was at WrestleMania this year and I do, obviously, I do, I have appeared on other people’s shows, on radio shows and Maria Menounos and her fiancé, Keven Undergaro, they have AfterBuzz TV together and he approached me at ‘Mania and he told me… This guy believes in me more than anybody I’ve ever met, let’s just put it that way, Raj. And he laid all this out for me and he’s given me this, kind of this… he knows the magic recipe when it comes to this s–t. And so, I’m listening to this guy and everything has gone fantastic because of it. I really feel like I’m pretty good at it. I just started. I think things are good. I have a great team around me. My co-host, Christy Olson, she’s fantastic. She’s beautiful. She does a great job. She’s the one that spends hours after the show’s done preparing those press releases to send out. Yeah, and my producer, Jim Bone and Mark who’s in the booth and engineering. It’s really cool to have these resources! And it’s cool to have it, like, most people listen to it, but if you watch it, it’s a pretty cool viewing experience and a lot of people are listening. It’s pretty high up on the charts.”

On his style influencing today’s cruiserweights: “Yeah, yeah. Well, I think that when they gave me the ball in my initial run there, as The 1-2-3 Kid, I carried it pretty far. I did a pretty good job with it and I think it just, it opened the door, obviously, for, eventually, we had Rey Mysterio, who’s much smaller than me, as the World Heavyweight Champion, Raj. Or just even any of the guys like Jericho or AJ. Different guys. I don’t think that would have happened, well, I know it wouldn’t have happened before that. Stephanie actually came up to me at one point in one of our conversations, and talked about, one day me being WWE/F Champion. I think it was still F at the time. And I never thought about it. I never thought about that. And I took myself out of the game before that ever happened.”

On guys the “small guys” in the 1990s being bigger than today’s small guys: “Oh yeah. You were talking about the 205 Live and the cruiserweight stuff. I’m really happy. Mostly, I’m happy with what they’re doing with it, but there’s a few things I don’t like. I don’t like them taping the 205 Live after everything else is done in a half-empty arena where nobody gives a s–t. I think we’re marginalizing these guys. I don’t know, did we get them on RAW and SmackDown or are they still just on SmackDown or whatever? Well, they’re on RAW, but then they tape after SmackDown where it seems that before SmackDown seems like a natural because I remember WCW, they would always have the cruiserweights to start the show when the crowd is hot, those guys would just tear it up.”

On whether it’s a better idea to have separate tapings of 205 Live and Smackdown: “Of course, of course. Whenever you put the heavy hitters out before the guys that are perceived to be lower on the card, it doesn’t work. I mean, it did at one point, but I’ll give you an exception. Back when they would take Hulk and somebody in the main event, or whoever, and put them on forth, before intermission, and then, put, like, Rockers versus The Hart Foundation on last. That would be something that was done a lot. But, come on, the cruiserweights are still trying to get established. We don’t want to treat them like they’re a special attraction like the midgets, we used to call them midgets, and what the ladies used to be back in the days, back in the Moolah, the Fabulous Moolah circuit days.”