– Last night it was reported that Justin Credible has posted a video saying that he is getting help for alcohol addiction, and that he is traveling to Tampa for treatment. Sean Waltman recently appeared on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and spoke about trying to help Credible, here are the highlights…

On how X-Pac is helping Justin Credible get through this tough time: “We got him [Justin Credible] in a hotel at least, and somebody’s gonna pick him up and bring him to rehab…I just saw these crazy posts on Twitter and I’m just like, ‘hey, call me. I love you and I’ll answer it.’…I’m happy to do it, Rox. I’m happy to, like, that’s a real touch and go time when somebody’s in a situation like that…He’s in a situation where he feels like nobody’s really wanting to help, and nobody gives a fuck, and I’m trying to explain to him why that might be …you know, when somebody’s all fucked up like that. And they’re at the moment fucked up, you know, they’re hating themselves. And some of the stuff, some of the things he talked to me about…I would never share with anyone. It was pretty heavy shit…I just wanted to get him on the phone, and talk to him…have a connection, even though it’s over the phone, just to have that connection at the moment with somebody, is huge.”

On how Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan reached out to Justin Credible: “Definitely wanna give props to Billy Corgan for reaching out to him as well…he’s a really cool cat yeah…and it doesn’t surprise me.”