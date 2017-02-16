– During this week’s episode of Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360, Waltman claimed that John Cena had the final say on hisSmackDown Live match against Bray Wyatt this week, and spoke about a backstage conversation he had with AJ Styles at the same show. Here are the highlights…

Waltman on a a conversation he had with AJ Styles this week, backstage at SmackDown Live in Anaheim, California: He came up and he went, I was watching your show and he goes, I just wanted to tell you what you said about John Cena being the man and the best going, you’re a hundred percent correct. He goes, anyone that doesn’t agree with you, it’s because they don’t really know John Cena and have never been in the ring with him.

Sean adds: I’m not sure what the finish was supposed to be for the match last night. But I know this for a fact, that John Cena insisted on putting Bray Wyatt over again last night, insisted on it. That’s not just a rumor.