Sean Waltman was a guest of The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro where he told a story about Stan Stasiak, discussed signing autographs while homeless and more. Here are highlights:

On the craziest story he’s heard about Stan Stasiak “Curt Hennig told me he [Stan Stasiak] used to fucking hide a bar of soap in his foreskin…Stan the Man Stasiak would take a little bar of hotel soap and hide it in his foreskin. I don’t fucking know. Because he could, because he had a fucking anteater.”

On signing autographs while homeless: “I was broke, I was homeless…try being homeless when you’re fucking world famous and you’re fucking sleeping in your car and somebody knocks on your window and asks you for your autograph…try that.”

On when Triple H found him: “He’s [Triple H] like okay, let’s go, we’re going… we flew to fuckin’…in the middle of the night, we flew to Atlanta. He had somebody from the airline get me from, so no one would see me in public, they they took me, and they drove me on the tarmac like to a car. And, yeah, secreted me out of there. So no one even fuckin’ knew I was there.”