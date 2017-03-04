Credit: Edward Thomas and Wrestlezone.com

This content will air on the 3/16 and 3/23 episodes of Impact Wrestling:

1. ODB VS Rebel. Earl was the ref & ended up smooching both! ODB gets the win. The Impact Zone is LOUD tonight. Spud is the ring announcer agin. JB & Pope are at the pan announce desk. JB announced that the title was vacated & given back to Lashley. Huh?

Alberto is out to a loud response. He says he loves it here where he can be who he wants & say what he wants. He said he beat the champ last night but if it wasn’t for some BULL-SH*T referee, he’d be YOUR champion. He calls out Bobby-if he has the chahones-but EC3 is out. He says he & Alberto should fight to become the #1 contender. Alberto says he wants Bobby & was promised a rematch. As Alberto prepares EC3 goes on a stupid rant about being “loco” & no “cahones.” Alberto,says he’s here for the champ-not the BITCH. This leads to a brawl where both are separated by officials & the match is on later! Josh is back, unfortunately.

2. Suicide vs Andrew Everett, vs Braxton Sutter w/Allie, vs Trevor Lee w/Shane Helms. Good match with everyone hitting big spots. Laurel comes through the crowd to argue with Allie & that distracts Brandon who gets pinned by Lee to retain. After the match, Sienna comes out to warn Allie & says all Romeo & Juliet stories don’t have happy endings.

Pritchard is out & announces in 2 weeks, there’ll be a 4-way to crown new tag champs. Decay comes out & say they “rescued the titles from time & want their titles.” Reno Scum comes out next, then Garza & Laredo want the titles too which leads to a fight with the three times with Decay clearing the ring. Then the new LAX return: Homicide, Konan, Angel Ortiz, More me Dratzik, & Angle & take out Decay. Konan, Homicide. They’re also in the tag tournament.

3. Davey Richards w/Angelina vs Suicide. Davey gets the win with the Shining Wizard-Helms’ old finisher.

4. A special International 6 man tag match: Newcomers Bokara, Fallah Bah, & Abraham Envious vs Mahabali Shera-the dreaded Shera shuffle is back-Loredo Kid, & Garza Jr. Shera gets the win for his team with the Sky High.

5. Decay vs Reno Scum. Rosemary came in the ring to spray green mist but she accidentally gets Crazy Steve & Scum pull off the upset.

6. LAX is back-after a near 6 year absence, according to JB-vs the DCC-Storm & Bram are wrestling but Kingston is outside. The are representing LAX w/Konan, Homicide, & the new girl,at ringside. LAX pins Storm for another upset; some curious booking here.

7. Xplosion match: (Josh left the announce desk for this match): Angelina w/Davey vs M J. Angelina gets the win, though a good effort from MJ.

Josh comes back & teases throwing out a shirt to the crowd but doesn’t.

8. Jake Holmes vs Lashley, who has the Championship with him. Lashley is just toying with him including picking him up from a Dominator before DESTROYING HIM with a spear. Crowd is all over Josh afterwards & chanting “YOU SUCK! & FIRE JOSH!” Beautiful.

JB’s “big return” is next-and it’s Karen Jarrett-yep, that’s right. She’s dyed her hair blonde, too & surprisingly gets a huge face reaction-& loud “Welcome Back” chants-unbelievable. Karen says she’s glad to be back, then EC3 comes out to endorse her? Yikes. Josh interrupts & says he & his wife-Madison Rayne-are one of the best things in IMPACT & these fans were too cheap to pay to go NXT. He gets in Karen’s face & he gets slapped. After Karen & Ethan leave, Josh is still in the ring & Rayne comes out to ask if he’s ok. She gets a mic to say she can’t believe she told us smelly Impact fans that they were married & they both go to the back.

9. This is a ONO KO match: Laurel Van Ness vs Rachel Ellering. The Pope was by himself to call this match. Good long match but Rachel had Laurel pinned twice but referee Earl clearly stopped counting; I’m not sure if Laurel didn’t hear the count properly, but it clearly looked awkward. Van Ness eventually wins with her Curb Stomp.

10. Josh & JB return for the main event: EC3 vs Alberto El Patron. A slow-paced match with Ethan holding his left arm throughout the match. Alberto gets the clean win with the cross-arm breaker tap out. After the match, Alberto says the match isn’t going to end like this & calls EC3 to get in the ring. He says that this one of the best matches of his career, then asks EC3 to shake his hand, which Ethan eventually & reluctantly does. EC3 leaves still favouring his left arm. Alberto thanks the fans to end the night.