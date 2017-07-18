Credit Mark Lisenby and PWinsider.com:

The WWE returned to the Columbus Civic Center Monday night with a decent card which featured two championship matches and the entire women’s roster in tow as well.

The opening match did not disappoint as Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler at the 13:14 mark with his patetned Kinshasa. This was a good back-and-forth contest with Ziggler hitting his finishers only for Nakamura to kick out at the proverbial two count.

Next, we had six-man tag action with Aiden English, Epico Colon and Eric Rowan taking on Sin Cara and Breezango. Sin Cara gets the pin over Colon, with the match going 13:14. English was very entertaining on the mic, drawing the boos he was looking for. Breezango, especially Tyler Breeze, were great comic relief as well. English was not satisfied at the end of the match, demanding another opponent, which led to…

Zack Ryder, who came to the ring and defeated English in 8.43 seconds with the Rough Rider.

The fourth match was the first of the two championship matches, pitting The Usos against the New Day, who came to the ring with their ice cream bike. The Usos cut a promo, with no rebuttal from from New Day. Short match, with Jimmy getting the pin over Xavier Woods with a roll up at 7:50.

This was followed by the defending of the WWE Championship, as the champ Jinder Mahal faced U.S. Champion A.J. Styles. This was the biggest crowd pop of the night so far. The match went 14:36, with Mahal getting the victory over Styles with the Khallas. Of course, the Singh Brothers ran some interference for Mahal, which led to Styles delivering a post-match beat down of the two, much to the delight of the crowd.

Following the intermission, the sixth match was a three on four tag team handicap match featuring the women’s division, with the champ Naomi teaming with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to take on the rest of the division consisting of Carmella, Lana, Natayla and Tamina. Naomi gets the pin via the Rear View over Carmella at the 14:28 mark. Lana did a lot of the ring work, which is only giving her more experience.

Match seven saw Sami Zayne lose to Barin Corbin in 8:08 after Zayne was a recipient of the End of Days.

It’s main event time, as Rusev faced off against John Cena. This elicited the biggest crowd reaction of the night, as to no one’s suprise. There were a lot of “Let’s go Cena, RUSEV SUCKS!” chants throughout the match. Rusev kept Cena beat down for a majority of the 13:27 match length, until Cena hit the Attitude Adjustment for the pin, to send everyone home happy.

The venue’s seating capacity is 7,500, not including floor seating, so in this person’s opinion, there were approximatley 4,000 to 4,500 in attendance. The crowd was predominately hot the entire night. I was suprised that there was little mic work, and none by the fan favorites. John Cena did not even say anything to the crowd!

All in all, it was a very entertaining night of wrestling.