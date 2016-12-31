Credit: James Drollinger and PWInsider

Byron Saxton warmed up the crowd. JoJo is our ring announcer.

Match 1 – Fatal 4 way for the RAW Tag Titles. New Day (Kofi & Big E), Anderson & Gallows, Enzo & Cass, Sheamus & Cesaro. Fun match – great opener lots of crazy action. Winners – Sheamus & Cesaro.

Match 2 – Cruiserweight Championship – Rich Swann vs Neville. These guys are tremendous. Winner and still Cruiserweight Champ – Rich Swann. Post match beat down by Neville. Lots of heat!

Match 3 – 6 Woman Tag Match w/ special guest ref Alicia Fox. Sasha Banks, Bayley, Liv Morgan vs Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, & Charlotte. Lots of great wrestling. All looked great. Dana tapped to a Bank Statement. Winners – Sasha, Bayley, Liv. Crowd was way into faces and Alicia – best looking ref all night!

Match 4 – Lana got lots of heat. Boy does she look great in red!! USA chant broke out. Rusev vs Seth Rollins. Huge pop for Seth. Kind of slow and lumbering match. Eventually Lana got tossed from ringside. Seth got a pedigree on Rusev. Winner – Seth Rollins. Seth cut a quick promo and thanked the crowd after.

Byron Saxton met fans, signed autographs, and took pics with fans the entire intermission.

Match 5 – 10 man tag – Goldust, R Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, Darren Young w/Bob Backlund vs Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Epico & Primo, Titus O’Neal. A lot of crazy spots including Goldust atomic bombing pretty much everyone including the ref until his teammates stopped him – hilarious!! Your Winners – Goldust, R Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, Darren Young.

After, Bo Dallas cut promo – “I’m not a loser!! I challenge anyone in the back to come to the ring!” Big Show comes out to enormous pop! Big Show puts Bo down with one punch. Fun stuff!!

Match 6 – Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman. Braun is BIG in person. Sami went after the knee early on. Someone shouted “Sweep the leg!” Sami got beaten down a lot, but had his normal flurries of offense. But to no avail. Winner – Braun Strowman

Match 7 – Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns for US Title – a Los Angeles Street Fight

Owens cut a great pre-match promo

Huge – somewhat mixed – reaction to Roman. Lots of cheers as he mugged for crowd.

Owens demanded that Byron Saxton introduce him. Then told him his intro sucked. Funny!

Hard hitting stuff including kendo sticks, a chair, and tables. At one point Owens got Samoan Bombed through an upright chair – that looked painful! Crowd definitely got behind Reigns as match went on.

Owens inflicted a lot of punishment throughout, but eventually Reigns put Owens through a table. Owens kicked out of attempted pin. Reigns then spears Owens through another table in the corner and gets a three count. Winner and still US Champion – Roman Reigns.

Other Show Thoughts

I was in the 4th row on the floor. The guy in front of me was a huge guy with a giant waxed mustache – looked like he could have been a local wrestler. He and his buddies were heckling the refs all night, especially Rod Zapata who subtly reacted to them. When they heckled Kevin Owens, his reaction was less subtle – he made fun of the guy by mocking him and holding up the kendo stick to his face as a mustache and calling the guy out. So funny!

I love WWE live shows, as the talent gets to play to the crowd so much more than on TV. Everyone worked really hard and the crowd was definitely entertained. Lower levels of Staples Center were pretty much filled while upper levels were rather sparse. Congrats to RAW roster – thanks for a great show!

