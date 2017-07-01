Credit: Aaron Conrad and WrestlingInc.com

* Mike Rome welcomed us as the host and JoJo handled ring announcing duties

* Finn Balor defeated Chris Jericho with the Coup de Grace in what ended up being the match of the night. Jericho added Tokyo to The List, very strong reactions for the two from the Japanese crowd

* Rhyno and Heath Slater defeated Titus O’Neil and Bo Dallas when Rhyno hit a huge spinebuster on Titus, which looked impressive

* Enzo Amore vs. Hideo Itami ended in a No Contest when Big Cass hit the ring and laid them both out. Strong heat for Big Cass as Enzo was carried to the back by officials

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries and Akira Tozawa in a Triple Threat. Neville kept trying to leave to start but they kept bringing him back. Aries almost won after hitting the five-arm on Tozawa but Neville snuck in, tossed Aries to the floor and stole the pin. Tozawa got a big post-match reaction from the crowd and ended it with a bow

* Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt after blocking Sister Abigail. Strong physical action in the ring but there were some boring parts

* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma. Very cool face off between Asuka and Alexa with their titles in the air before the bell. Sasha made Alexa tap to the Banks Statement for the finish

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in what was a strong contender for match of the night, very good match. Big reactions for Anderson and Gallows from the Japanese crowd, before the match and after as they walked to the back. Cesaro and Sheamus had to double team Anderson to finally get the win

* Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe. Miz tried to get heel heat by stalling the start of the match but it just came off as boring. Strong dueling chants for Reigns, mostly saying Roman sucks. Reigns took Joe out with a Superman punch and a spear while Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds on Miz for the win

After the match, Reigns cut a promo and praised the people of Japan to end the show and a great two nights of action