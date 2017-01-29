– During last night’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the angle between Seth Rollins and Triple H and discussed how it was designed to set up a future match between the two at WrestleMania 33 (via WrestlingInc.com). Seth Rollins was recently removed from the Royal Rumble event last Monday on Raw after losing to Sami Zayn, setting up the angle at TakeOver, with Rollins calling out Triple H.

The angle at TakeOver was meant to be the key in setting up the eventual WrestleMania 33 match for Triple H and Rollins. Regarding the altercation, Meltzer believed it would’ve been preferable if Rollins did something to make Triple H accept a match at WrestleMania. However, he did note that there is still time to do this. Meltzer stated: “I was told the angle was supposed to be tonight [at Takeover] and not [at the Royal Rumble]. I suppose you can do another one, but I was told the key angle was supposed to be [at Takeover]. We’ll see if they do something or follow up on it.”

It’s still possible Rollins and Triple might interact later at the Royal Rumble tonight.