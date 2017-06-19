– Seth Rollins spoke with ESPN today (via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Getting The Cover: It was an honor for me. You look at some of the previous names who have graced the cover of WWE video games over the years and to be amongst those is truly an honor and I’m humbled by it. I’m also just excited for our generation of guys, the new generation of up-and-coming guys, to be the first of us to be on the cover. It’s cool and not just exciting for me but our entire locker room.

On The Trailer For The Game: This is me putting my own spin on WWE history so to speak. The catchphrase for ‘WWE 2K18’ is to ‘Be Like No One.’ So it’s me just putting my foot through the door and not taking anybody before me.