wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Set to Make Announcement Before Raw

June 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Seth Rollins has an announcement to make before Monday’s episode of Raw. WWE announced Friday on Twitter that Rollins will be appearing on ESPN SportsCenter on Monday morning at 10:30 AM ET to make the “big announcement.”

There’s no word on what the announcement will be, although rampant speculation claims that Rollins will be announcing that he’s on the cover of WWE 2K18.

article topics :

RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading