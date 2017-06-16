wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Set to Make Announcement Before Raw
June 16, 2017
– Seth Rollins has an announcement to make before Monday’s episode of Raw. WWE announced Friday on Twitter that Rollins will be appearing on ESPN SportsCenter on Monday morning at 10:30 AM ET to make the “big announcement.”
There’s no word on what the announcement will be, although rampant speculation claims that Rollins will be announcing that he’s on the cover of WWE 2K18.
Tune into @espn to see @WWERollins' big announcement on @SportsCenter this Monday, 6/19, at 10:30 AM ET! pic.twitter.com/dhiMxqakB6
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2017