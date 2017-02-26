– PWInsider has confirmed that Seth Rollins is in Green Bay for tomorrow night’s episode of Raw. Rollins has been out of action with a torn MCL in his knee and has been rehabbing it in the hopes that he can be back in time for WrestleMania 33. Rollins was originally set to face Triple H at the event; it isn’t yet confirmed whether he’ll make it back in time and thus the match is up in the air.

There is also no confirmation on what Rollins will be doing or if he’ll even appear on screen at this time.