According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sexy Star (currently wrestling as sexy Dulce) will stop wrestling at the end of this month to concentrate on her pro boxing career. She has her debut fight on will stop wrestling at the end of this month to concentrate on her pro boxing. She has been training for several years and full-time for over a year under her husband, former WBC featherweight champion Johny Gonzalez. She will work for SHIMMER over WrestleMania weekend and also for CRASH on March 25th.