– Shane Douglas was a guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show recently and discussed his plans for a new wrestling company, his problems with WWE and more. Some highlights are below:

On the biggest difference with current product compared to glory days of wrestling: “Wrestling versus sports entertainment says it all. All you have to do is turn it on. Compare any match you want from 1990 or before, to what you’re seeing now, and tell me which one you think is better.”

On the problem with territories no longer existing: “[Not having territories] has been disastrous to the industry. Where do you learn your craft? What comes first, the chicken or the egg? How do you get a job with the main company if you can’t get experience, [and] how do your get experience if you can’t get a job with the main company? And there’s no small companies to train them. Vince is now reaping the reward of what he sowed. He’s got no place to teach the kids, no place for the kids to learn their craft, and so you end up where you have to have an agent tell the kids what moves to do, how much time they have to do it, [and] read a teleprompter. I never did any of those things. No agent told me what to do or what not to do.”

On how the current WWE system hurts promos: “I knew my character. These kids don’t know their character. It’s a script to them, they read off a page. I never did any of that.”