– Shane Douglas took shots at Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter and more in a promo at an indy wrestling show over the weekend. You can see video of the promo below, which was at Bobby Fulton’s AdenaMania 2 on Saturday night before his match with Fulton.

“[While Vince McMahon was creating] cartoonland, the type of stuff the little kiddies here in the audience here like, we started a company called ECW,” said Douglas. “I told Vince where he could shove it, and told bimbos like Dixie Carter how she was screwing it up. For those of you who weren’t a part of the era of ECW, understand, you’re looking at the guy that made ECW what ECW was. So, simply put: I’m as close to royalty in this sport as it comes. You can go shove your Ric Flairs. Whoops, I mean Dick Flairs. You can pound your Hulk Hogans. Your Bret Harts can lace my boots. Your Shawn Michaels can lose his smile, and he’s so afraid of me, he comes out and hands me his belt. Spineless!”