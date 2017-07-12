According to Pwinsider.com, during today’s Jeff Jarrett conference call, Jarrett stated that the recently released agents let go by the company were let go because of the company not needing as many agents as they had on under contract. Shane Helms, one of the released agents, posted the following on Twitter, seemingly disputing that claim…

Jeff Jarrett would rather climb a tree to tell a lie than stay on the ground and tell the truth. #Carney https://t.co/2UL7GeLi5V — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 12, 2017