wrestling / News

Shane Helms Calls Out Jeff Jarrett on Twitter

July 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

According to Pwinsider.com, during today’s Jeff Jarrett conference call, Jarrett stated that the recently released agents let go by the company were let go because of the company not needing as many agents as they had on under contract. Shane Helms, one of the released agents, posted the following on Twitter, seemingly disputing that claim…

article topics :

GFW, Jeff Jarrett, Shane Helms, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading