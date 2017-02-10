– WWE has added Shane McMahon to the March 12th house show in Madison Square Garden. This is Shane’s appearance in the show since returning to WWE; he is listed as a “special appearance” along with AJ Styles.

Also announced for the show are:

* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: American Alpha vs. The Usos

* Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

* Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Naomi

* Rhyno, Heath Slater & Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango