Shane McMahon Added to Madison Square Garden House Show

February 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has added Shane McMahon to the March 12th house show in Madison Square Garden. This is Shane’s appearance in the show since returning to WWE; he is listed as a “special appearance” along with AJ Styles.

Also announced for the show are:

* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: American Alpha vs. The Usos
* Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews
* Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Naomi
* Rhyno, Heath Slater & Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango

