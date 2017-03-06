According to Pwinsider.com, Shaquille O’Neal stated (on his podcast) that he was back in discussions with WWE regarding taking part in a match against Big Show…

On Talks Being Back On: “I’ve talked to somebody high up in the organization, and they – we’re back talking again. I just want the people to know it had nothing to do with me, despite what you hear.”

On Big Show’s Comments That Shaw Was Afraid To Get In The Ring With Him: “No, I haven’t seen them. We talked yesterday. I didn’t know that. I’m going to see you. I’m not worried about it Big Show. I’m going to see you. The world ain’t that big for me not to see you.”