– Shawn Daivari recently appeared on Eric Bischoff’s podcast (via wrestlezone.com), here are the highlights…

In the late 90s MMA wasn’t a red hot thing so if you were a tough guy the thing you would do, especially when the NWO blew up, every bouncer and bodybuilder and tough guy wanted to be a pro wrestler. They wanted to be like Steve Austin or like they were in the NWO. I came in as a high school, 5’8″, maybe 150 pounder and they just beat the dog piss out of me everyday. Whatever success I had with my talent and ability had nothing to do with how tough I was. I never had a promoter call and say, “Hey, I’ve got this kid in Minneapolis and you can beat the dog piss out of him for forty minutes and he’ll keep getting up!” It was usually, “Do you draw money?” None of that other stuff matters. Who cares? What we really drive in when we train is that success is in the eye of the beholder. There is a very specific thing where you can just tell with someone that their values are the things that have been instilled in them. Like, “Oh, he trained with Booker T.” Or Bubba in Florida or wherever else. Our thing is asking, “What is your expectation of success?” WWE is the place where you can make money and that’s the biggest platform around the world but… do you want that? Is that your idea of success? Maybe they say, “No, I want to go to Mexico and be a luchadore.” We say, “Ok, great! That’s how we’ll train you.” We cater our program to you and what you want to do. Maybe you don’t want to go anywhere and you’ve got a wife and kids and six years at a job and you just want to do some bar shows around the area. Great, we’ll cater a program to you. You want to be the next John Cena? Cool, we can cater that program too. Ken and I’s idea of success is your idea of success. Our job is coaching.