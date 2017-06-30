In an interview with Wrestling Inc’s podcast, Shawn Daivari gave backstage details on the first Punjabi Prison match between The Big Show and The Undertaker in 2007. The match was set to include The Great Khali, but he was pulled due to elevated liver enzymes and Big Show replaced him. Here are highlights:

On remembering the first Punjabi Prison match: “Oh yeah, I did the first one. Those things are terrible man.”

On trying to promote a match they didn’t know anything about: “We did this thing, like we’d never done one before and we didn’t know what the thing was. Like, they were building it as we promoted it, it was like a Dusty Rhodes thing, you know, like, he came up with a thing that we didn’t have. So they advertise this thing, we don’t know what it is, not even the company is building it, going out to like some concert stage company who build this thing. So the day before pay-per-view, they rent a soundstage like in Indianapolis or wherever the f—- we were, and they set it up. Just no, there’s a ring in a warehouse and like a soundstage and this giant wood cage around it. We go up to punch this thing, it’s solid steel.”

On Pat Patterson’s contribution: “And then Pat [Patterson] comes up and is like, ‘Why don’t maybe,’ cause there’s a little cage with four doors, there’s a big Hell in a Cell size cage outside of it. Pat goes, ‘What if the doors open once and then they shut every 60 seconds and once they shut, they don’t reopen. And that way we create a false finish by Taker can get out, but when the last one opens, you throw him back in, the door shuts, he’s locked in there, you look like it escaped and then Taker gets over the top’. I was like, ‘This motherf—er is just making up rules to create false finishes. This is amazing.’ I knew he was smart but just seeing that process right in front of me, I would never have the wherewithal to create that scenario.”