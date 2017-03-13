– Shawn Michaels recently appeared on The Ross Report (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On WWE’s Use of Part Timers: “The fact of the matter is this. If I could’ve filled up the building, they would have had me there, but I couldn’t and that was the reality. Heck, there were times where I was on top and still didn’t fill up the building, so you’ve got to… again, it’s one of those processes where it might not be fun, but you’ve got to man up.”

On How Long Goldberg vs. Lesnar at WM Should Be:”It is, it’s one of those, whatever the object that doesn’t move and the immovable force or however that saying goes. And I think they will, I think they’ll do their high-impact stuff, but the thing is, I think both of those guys are smart enough, they’ll get some mileage out of that and be able to tell a good story with that.” Michaels continued, “I’m going to say, I think with those guys, they can tell a story, I mean, you might feel that it’s too much, but I feel like 17-ish, 15 to 17.”

On The Rock & Roll Express: “Greatest tag team ever, man. Say what you want, them and The Midnight Express, I got to sit there and watch those guys tear the house down every night at 19 years old and it was a thing of beauty at the time. And yes, I was thrilled when I heard them going in the Hall Of Fame. To me, that is so deserved. And again, I recognize it’s another generation, so there are probably a lot of people who may not know who they were. And I’m sure there are others, but the best, the greatest babyface tag team ever, a gimmick that was so unbelievably cool back in the day and played it to the hilt. You want to learn how to sell? You watch Ricky Morton. You watch Ricky Morton sell, and, again, Ricky Steamboat might be the only guy that’s better. And just, again, the quintessential babyface.”