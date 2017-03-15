– Shawn Michaels was Eric Bischoff’s guest on his Bischoff on Wrestling podcast this week, which you can listen to below. On the podcast, the two shot down the long-standing rumor that Michaels was close to coming to WCW during the Monday Night War.

When asked by Bischoff about the rumors, Michaels said, “We can put this to rest. You absolutely never reached out to me in any way, shape or form. All of that stuff. All the stuff about me going to WCW. It was always generated when Kevin and I would talk. Or Scott and I would talk or, whatever. It would just be, ‘Hey, whenever you want to do it we can do it.’ They knew they could go to you and let you know. I would imagine, you would know better than me Eric because you were ‘the guy’, I don’t think legally you are allowed to do that stuff. I don’t know but they were always sort of the ones that if it was something that I was ever interested in they were going to go to you and they were going to try and set it up and negotiate. I guess they were going to set up those lines of communication. It’s one of things. It only happened one time. I was just miserable and I said, ‘Let me leave. Please.’ And Vince said, ‘No.’ (Laughs) He said, ‘I can’t let you do that. I know you think you’ll be happier there and you won’t. I don’t think creatively they’ll let you do what I know you need to do. I know you and I just don’t think creatively they are going to give you the freedom that you need.’ That was the end of it.”