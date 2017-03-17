In an interview with Eric Bischoff for his Bischoff on Wrestling podcast, Shawn Michaels said he regularly shows up at the WWE Performance Center to work with the new talent there. Here are highlights:

On how often he goes to the Performance Center: “Yeah. I’ve been going down there on a fairly regular basis. It’s something that going forward I’d like to continue to do. I think we are sort of getting close to that finalization stage where I can say, ‘Yes! I am a regular at the performance center!’ (Laughs) I guess that’s a long answer but for the most part, yes. I’m down there on a pretty regular basis.”

On if he gets joy from working there: “You know what? I do. I think the thing that I have difficulty doing, honestly, is verbalizing it. I worry. It’s one of the reasons I said in the beginning of this. I was sort of joking about being intimidated by you but you’re a very smart guy. You’re a bright man. You know more than just “wrestling”. You know what I mean? Honestly, that’s my one thing. That’s the one thing I do really well but a lot of stuff came naturally to me. I wrestled more with my heart than I did with my brain. Sometimes it’s hard to properly convey what it is you’re actually feeling in words. Going forward I’ve found that’s sort of my biggest challenge is just getting people to feel like you do about something. I don’t know if it’s teachable.”