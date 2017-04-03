Shawn Michaels spoke with Cathy Kelley on WWE’s Facebook page about NXT Takeover: Orlando. He praised the work of Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. Here are highlights:

On Aleister Black: “I know of his former career. He’s a strange cat and he has an unbelievable future. He’ll be unlike anything we’ve seen in a really long time.”

On The Authors of Pain: “What blew me away is that they were pushed to the limit and they handled it. They’ve been rushed to the top and haven’t even hit their stride yet. They fought two great teams and did pretty darn well.”

On Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: “Their entrances were pretty cool. You save your best for Wrestlemania and they took it up a notch. Their match was unlike anything we’ve seen in a long time, and you would expect no less than these two guys. Bobby proved to me that he isn’t a flash in the pan. I don’t think Bobby has hit his stride either. He looked liked he belonged. It was a real war.”