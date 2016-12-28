wrestling / News

Shawn Michaels Talks Giving Up Drugs & Alcohol, His Partying Habits on the Road in WWE, How His Wife & Religion Helped Change Him

December 28, 2016 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shawn Michaels

– Here is Shawn Michaels, reflecting on his own personal journey in and out of the ring and how it affected his role in WWE Studios’ The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. In the video, Michaels discusses his abuse pf drugs an alcohol during him WWE career () and notes that his wife and religion helped him make positive lifestyle changes.

article topics :

Shawn Michaels, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading