Shawn Michaels Talks Giving Up Drugs & Alcohol, His Partying Habits on the Road in WWE, How His Wife & Religion Helped Change Him
December 28, 2016 | Posted by
– Here is Shawn Michaels, reflecting on his own personal journey in and out of the ring and how it affected his role in WWE Studios’ The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. In the video, Michaels discusses his abuse pf drugs an alcohol during him WWE career () and notes that his wife and religion helped him make positive lifestyle changes.