– Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, here are the highlights…

On possibly appearing at WrestleMania 33: “Like everything with me, I like to think they know they could tell me at the last possible moment and I can hopefully not screw it up,” said Michaels. “I want to say somebody mentioned something to me about being on the WrestleMania pre-show, but that is pure speculation on my part. As of right now, I don’t know. Right now, we’ve got the big Kliq event, and the Hall of Fame. I’m very excited to see the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express get inducted and Rick Rude, among other folks.”

On preparing to face Kurt Angle: “There has never been anybody that I got in the ring with that I felt I needed to specifically train for,” said Michaels. “There was never even a possibility that someone could have more gas in the tank than me, but Kurt was different. I confessed to myself that Kurt was that guy, and I knew that match had to live up to extremely high standards, so I made sure I prepared extra.

On Kurt Angle returning to WWE: “Kurt is a WWE guy and his best stuff was on the WWE stage,” said Michaels. “That is absolutely not to take anything away from anything he’s done in any other places, but it’s nice that he can come back and get recognized for his contributions. I’m so amazed that he could go from this gold-winning Olympian and transition so flawlessly into our line of work. Nothing was out of the ballpark for him. He could wrestle, he could be silly, he could out-wrestle guys. Kurt adapted to the world of the WWE unlike anybody with his unbelievably legitimate credentials behind him.”