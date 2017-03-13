– WWE and WCW alumnus Shawn Stasiak has posted his first “Dr. Shawn’s Corner” article at PWMania. Stasiak, who is now a chiropractor and motivational speaker, revealed that he has launched a new YouTube channel in which he plans to “share video content that will not only be what I am hoping you all or most of you will find entertaining but connects with you on a deep and authentic level that will bring you some sort of inspiration that you might be able to apply to some facet of your life be it personal goals, dreams, visions, relationships, etc.”

The first video is a clip from his appearance on Vince Russo’s podcast. Stasiak talks about his father Stan “The Man” Stasiak, the mistakes he made early in his WWE career and his taping of a conversation between Davey Boy Smith and Steve Blackman that ultimately led to his release from the company: