– Sheamus has a role in WWE Studios’ next film. Josh Duhamel announced during Monday’s episode of Raw that he will be starring in The Buddy Games alongside Sheamus and Nick Swardson. It will also be Duhamel’s dierectorial debut. The Buddy Games starts production in August and comes from a script by Jude Weng and Bob Schwartz per Deadline.

In the film, a group of 30-something friends reunite to play The Buddy Game: a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship…or die trying.

Sheamus has previously had film roles in 2008’s The Escapist, 2009 Irish horror film Assault of Darkness and 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, where he played Rocksteady.