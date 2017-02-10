– SHIMMER announced today that Candice LeRae vs. Mercedes Martinez for the SHIMMER Championship will main event their live iPPV on WrestleMania weekend. The show airs on Saturday, April 1st at noon on FloSlam.

* Also appearing: Dulce Garcia (Sexy Star), Mia Yim, Tessa Blanchard, Leva Bates, Jessicka Havok, Shayna Baszler, Cherry Bomb, Kellyanne, Santana Garrett, Veda Scott, and Britt Baker.