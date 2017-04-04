wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Debuts on Smackdown (Pics, Video)
– Shinsuke Nakamura is a Smackdown star. The former two-time NXT Champion made his main roster debut on this week’s Smackdown, interrupting a Miz and Maryse promo with a full entrance including his violin player. You can see pics and video from the debut below.
Nakamura is set to work the post-show dark match per Wrestling Inc, facing Dolph Ziggler.
#SDLive… it's time for you to meet The #KingOfStrongStyle, @ShinsukeN! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/9iRmAkX2At
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
Orlando is on its feet as #SDLive gets a first glimpse at former #NXTChampion, The #KingOfStrongStyle @ShinsukeN! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/C1AZLhUXyv
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
Leave it to @ShinsukeN to have an entrance fit for a king… a king of STRONG STYLE, that is! #SDLive #KingOfStrongStyle pic.twitter.com/HtXLRrJOdi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2017
YeaOh!!!! The energy is ELECTRIC as The #KingOfStrongStyle @ShinsukeN makes his #SDLive DEBUT! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/CYEZ4z3UsR
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017