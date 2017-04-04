wrestling / News

Shinsuke Nakamura Debuts on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

April 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Shinsuke Nakamura is a Smackdown star. The former two-time NXT Champion made his main roster debut on this week’s Smackdown, interrupting a Miz and Maryse promo with a full entrance including his violin player. You can see pics and video from the debut below.

Nakamura is set to work the post-show dark match per Wrestling Inc, facing Dolph Ziggler.

