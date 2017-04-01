– At tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando event, Shinsuke Nakamura lost to Bobby Roode in the main event for the NXT title. After the match, Nakamura appeared to say goodbye to the NXT fans, hinting at his ascension to the main WWE roster and had a curtain call of sorts. Nakamura celebrated in the ring, and the fans chanted his theme song and said “Thank you Shinsuke.” You can check out some videos of the curtain call below. As previously reported, there are rumors suggesting that Nakamura will be joining the Smackdown roster and making his debut next week.