– Sportskeeda recently interviewed Shinsuke Nakamura. Below are some highlights.

Nakamura on who his dream WrestleMania opponent is: “I want to face AJ Styles again.”

Nakamura on which brand he would prefer to go to: “Either brand is okay. Raw has Joe, Finn. So much NXT talent that it’s comfortable for me. SmackDown has AJ Styles, Randy Orton, John Cena. I want to wrestle all of them. So either!”

Nakamura on if he thinks NXT has made him a better wrestler: “Lot of people ask me this question. So, NXT is not just developmental; it is the third brand. Raw, SmackDown, then NXT. NXT does not only have young talent, but it also has me, Bobby Roode. Before this, there were experienced wrestlers like Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. It’s a mix. We’re trying to change WWE’s wrestling style.”