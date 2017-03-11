wrestling / News

Short Video Clips and Photos of Christopher Daniels’ ROH World Title Win at Winner Takes All

March 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– In the main event of last night’s ROH 15th anniversary PPV event, Winner Takes All, Christopher Daniels was victorious in the main event, defeating Adam Cole to win the ROH world title. The win marks the first major world title win of Daniels’ career after over 24 years in the business. You can check out some short clips and images from the match posted by ROH on Twitter below.

article topics :

Christopher Daniels, Ring of Honor, ROH Winner Takes All (15th Anniversary PPV), Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading