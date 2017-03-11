wrestling / News
Short Video Clips and Photos of Christopher Daniels’ ROH World Title Win at Winner Takes All
– In the main event of last night’s ROH 15th anniversary PPV event, Winner Takes All, Christopher Daniels was victorious in the main event, defeating Adam Cole to win the ROH world title. The win marks the first major world title win of Daniels’ career after over 24 years in the business. You can check out some short clips and images from the match posted by ROH on Twitter below.
Destiny #ROH15TH pic.twitter.com/iBaf25EWCu
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 11, 2017
How much can Christopher Daniels take? #ROH15TH pic.twitter.com/AgXxpeRdF9
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 11, 2017
It's not going to be easy #ROH15TH pic.twitter.com/YMsrJxB5H7
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 11, 2017
24 years in the making #ROH15TH pic.twitter.com/7hYBXRm0qf
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 11, 2017
Your NEW #ROH World Champion @facdaniels! #ROH15TH pic.twitter.com/m22yFq4reL
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 11, 2017