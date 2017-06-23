In an interview with Wrestlezone, Silas Young and Jay Lethal spoke about their feud before their match at tonight’s ROH Best in the World PPV. Here are highlights:

On why Silas decided to decided to pick a fight with Jay Lethal: “The fact of the matter is that Jay Lethal gets preferential treatment in Ring of Honor. Jay Lethal is treated like this “golden boy” who gets all the opportunities. All the media gigs, all the advertising gigs… they all go to Jay Lethal. Jay is treated than he is better than everyone else and in the last couple of months I’ve proved that I am better than him by beating him time after time in the ring.”

On what Silas thinks of those that say he’s brought Jay Lethal down to his level by making him snap: “See, I didn’t bring him down to another level. I brought him down to the level that he really is. This preferential treatment has gone to his head. He really thinks he’s special and that he’s better than me. I want him to know he’s no better or different than me.”

On what Jay thinks of Silas’ decision to go after him and Silas’ reasoning behind the attacks: “Unfortunately Silas isn’t the only one who feels this way about me. As you know, in life when you succeed there is always a group of individuals who will come up with excuses and reasons about why someone is succeeding and they are not. I really didn’t think much of it other than it’s something that I have to deal with on a constant basis. Certain people can’t see all the hard work I have put in to get those special roles. I really didn’t think anything of it.”