According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the day before Simon Gotch’s WWE release, there was an incident with him in catering before Smackdown. Gotch accidentally tipped over his chair and got mad when he went down, which caused a scene. Gotch’s personality rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, and many expected him to be released following his 2016 backstage fight with Sin Cara. The feeling is that his release was not planned because later that night, Aiden English did the job in their match with American Alpha.