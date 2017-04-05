wrestling / News

Simon Gotch Shoots Down False Report About Why He Was Released

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Simon Gotch took to Twitter to shoot down a false report about why he has departed WWE. Gotch, whose release was announced today by WWE as a “mutually agreed upon” move, was tagged in a tweet by a fan referencing the story which claims Gotch was cut loose for being difficult to work with and getting into a fight with Vaudevillains partner Aiden English at WrestleMania 33.

Gotch also noted that he will be discussing the details behind his release soon:

article topics :

Simon Gotch, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading