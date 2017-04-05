– Simon Gotch took to Twitter to shoot down a false report about why he has departed WWE. Gotch, whose release was announced today by WWE as a “mutually agreed upon” move, was tagged in a tweet by a fan referencing the story which claims Gotch was cut loose for being difficult to work with and getting into a fight with Vaudevillains partner Aiden English at WrestleMania 33.

Gotch also noted that he will be discussing the details behind his release soon:

Literally not one part of this is true, though props on possibly the worst fanfic I've ever read. https://t.co/03MpWY0xxp — Simon (TBD) (@GotchStyleWWE) April 5, 2017